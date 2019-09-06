Taco Bell announces first Melbourne stores

Taco Bell is set to open more stores in Australia.

Mexican food giant Taco Bell is coming to Melbourne.

But exactly where the fast food outlet will be located remains a mystery … for now.

In a post on its Australian Facebook page, the famous burrito brand says it is “scoping out” Melbourne locations and suggests it will reveal its first Melbourne locations in the near future.

“And we have arrived in…. MELBOURNE with our craveable Mexican-inspired menu!” Taco Bell’s post says.

“Still scoping out living arrangements but stay tuned ‘cause you’ll be calling us Melburnians real soon!”

Taco Bell’s Australian launch to date has only included Queensland, where it rolled out its first store in 2017 at Annerley and quickly opened more stores at North Lakes, Robina, Cleveland and Southport.

In October it announced it had plans for more than 50 new stores in the pipeline across Australia.

Collins Foods, which entered into an agreement with Taco Bell’s owner Yum! Brands to roll out the stores, last year confirmed they will expand beyond Queensland and into “multiple states”.

The stores are scheduled to open over the next two years, with completion dates set between now and December 31, 2021.

It also has plans for stores in New South Wales and the ACT.