Sydney’s Oxford St revamp lands first tenants Lune Croissanterie, Dovetail

The new Australian headquarters of ex-Atlassian workers and a popular Melbourne croissant connoisseur are the first two tenants to nab a home in the new Oxford St revamp.

Dovetail, a consumer research agency founded by Benjamin Humphrey and Bradley Ayers, who were former staff of the Australian tech darling Atlassian, will set up shop in a 4300sq m space over four-levels at Toga and AsheMorgan’s Oxford & Foley development.

Lune Croissanterie, a bakery so hot Melburnians queue for hours just to get their hands on a pastry, one that the New York Times once pondered as to whether it was the world’s best croissant, is also setting up its first Sydney store in the development.

Like most things Melbourne, Lune Croissanterie will make use of nearby lanes Foley and Burton streets. Dovetail will see a more modern approach, with a layout Toga promises will be “state of the art”.

The Oxford & Foley development and Oxford St revitalisation more broadly has attracted interest from some of Sydney’s biggest names in the hospitality scene, including Justin Hemmes who told The Australian he couldn’t wait to see the area returned to its prime.

“I have a lot of nostalgic, fond memories of Oxford St in its heyday,” Mr Hemmes said.

When City of Sydney delivered its plan to revitalise the area, cultural space became the trade-off for development space.

All developers, including Toga and AsheMorgan, have been informed they must reserve at least 10 per cent of their overall floorspace for cultural and creative activities in order to receive development approval.

AsheMorgan principal Mendy Moss said she was stoked to see a great interest from potential tenants.

“This iconic development provides the chance to be part of an exciting new chapter for Sydney and is driving strong interest from the market from a range of tech, creative and cultural organisations,” she said.

Toga managing director Allan Vidor said he hoped the area would become a “destination” for visitors.

“We are looking to create a truly unique destination; one that activates the day and night-time economy, as well as fostering art and culture,” he said.

“To do this, we are after a diverse range of uses for the remaining spaces including live entertainment, photography, museums, galleries, meet-the-maker style retail, art, sound production and music, bars, cafes, and design spanning graphics, architecture, interiors, and fashion.”