Sydney servo sells for huge price

The BP service station at Prestons in Sydney.

A BP service station located in Sydney’s western suburbs built only four years ago has sold for $8 million to a local Sydney investor.

The tenant at 14 Bernera Rd, Prestons, will continue on a 15-year lease with two extra five-year options. The property was sold on a 5.5% yield.

Ray White Commercial agent Stephen Kidd says service stations continue to keep investors pumped and will always be seen as a reliable asset, especially when in a good location.

“The asset offered a single-tenant investment with the BP service station incorporating Pie Face and Burger Edge as subtenants,” he says.