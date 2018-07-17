Sydney pubs set for great revival

The Four in Hand hotel in Paddington.

Get set for the revival of the great pubs of the eastern suburbs, with hotelier John Azar saving Paddington’s Four In Hand from developers with a $7 million purchase; Merivale’s Justin Hemmes about to get the keys for the Royal in Bondi and now a rebirth of the Robin Hood at Charing Cross.

It is mooted that they may even put bee hives on the roof.

Azar’s plans are low-key and likely to happen overnight with the European light fittings coming down, sporting posters going up and the Macleay Valley Rabbit Pappardelle replaced with schnitzel.

Hemmes’s will likely be more dramatic once he settles in.

And Daniel Whitten, whose family has owned the heritage-listed building at the famous Waverley intersection for 40 years, wants to give the pub a makeover and create a retail laneway called Charing Square similar to Broadway’s Kensington St, with up to eight cafes and restaurants and 29 apartments above.

Urban planner Stephen Moore of RobertsDay says: “Charing Square will also be a model for local sustainability with current ideas including water harvesting, solar energy and even bee hives on the roofs that may be utilised by local cafes.”