Sydney office space set to boom as record levels of supply hits market

New data has revealed vacancy rates in Sydney’s CBD remained positive, with a number of commercial investors wanting to purchase available office space.

As the city continues to recover from the pandemic and hybrid working arrangements take shape, the latest report from the Property Council of Australia showed vacancy rates had increased from 10.1 to 11.3 per cent.

The report showed overall CBD vacancy had increased from 12 to 12.5 per cent nationally, while demand for office space increased by an average of 0.1 per cent over the last six months.

In Sydney, vacancy rates have remained steady at 11.3 per cent with the highest amount of future supply to be available for commercial sale in 2023 and 2024.

Property Council’s acting NSW executive director Adina Cirson said that while occupancy levels remained modest at 59 per cent, the amount of available space for sale offered a significant opportunity for commercial investors.

“Our results today show that in fact the office is in even more demand than previous reports.

“The next two years for the Sydney CBD will witness 90,141 sqm of new stock to enter the market in 2023, followed by 147,357 sqm in 2024, which is the highest in Australia.

“Not only does this provide certainty for our CBD, it proves that the Sydney office market will remain as the benchmark, despite the challenges we have faced in the last three years.”

The report forecasts the future of office supply to be higher than the historical average throughout the year.

The vacancy rates of offices in Sydney’s CBD increased as additional supply was added to the market, with premium vacancies rising from 8.6 per cent to 10.1 per cent.

While the office market had seen an increase in the level of demand, Property Council of Australia chief executive Mike Zorbas said more work needed to be done.

“Growing skilled migration and the return of overseas students is most welcome. The leadership role of governments and the active engagement of their teams in CBD life should remain front of mind for decision-makers in 2023.”

“The NSW Government should establish a CBD recovery and revitalisation industry partnership group in collaboration with the City of Sydney, the Property Council, and other peak bodies to advise government on the practical steps to continue the ongoing renewal of the CBD,” Ms Cirson added.