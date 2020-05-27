Sydney hotelier calls for helipad to help CBD

Hotelier Dr Jerry Schwartz is attempting to develop a helipad atop his 38-level hotel in Darling Harbour, arguing its construction will help revive the Sydney CBD economy.

Dr Schwartz, who controls 15 hotels in NSW and Queensland, claims the permanent helipad atop his Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour will help revive Sydney’s economy as well as its struggling tourism sector.

It would involve building a new structure on the roof of the hotel, adjacent to the International Convention Centre.

A heliport operated at Darling Harbour in the 1980s and since then, tourism and business bodies have called for the restoration of a CBD helipad to service the city’s high-yielding convention and business sectors, he claims.

Sydney’s only major public helipad services are located at Bankstown and Mascot, but heavily congested roads make them impracticable solutions for fast transfers to the Sydney CBD.

“Given the devastation to Sydney’s tourism and business economy as a result of coronavirus, there is no better time to introduce the concept of a CBD helipad to help revive the city’s economic fortunes,” Dr Schwartz says in a statement.