Sydney Harbour’s only private peninsula at Killarney Heights up for grabs

After years of debate Sydney Harbour’s only private peninsula of more than 15ha of waterfront land is for sale and already there are international buyers interested.

Killarney Point, at 107 Killarney Dr, Killarney Heights, has a colourful history and local residents have long campaigned for the NSW government to acquire the vast vacant block to connect national parkland.

However after years of discussions and lobbying the landmark site with water views is now for sale on the open market with a motivated vendor keen to trade before Christmas.

Tom Appleby, director of Colliers Sydney North, said there has been significant interest locally and he has fielded calls from Hong Kong.

“In the lead up to launching we received a significant number of calls ranging from local stakeholders to private schools to offshore investors looking to land bank. It’ll be a hotly contested campaign,” he said.

International expressions of interest close on December 2 and Mr Appleby, and his colleague Colliers director Frank Oliveri, said they were waiting for market feedback before advertising a price guide in the next week or so.

“We have got a motivated vendor, we have got a contract,” Mr Appleby he said adding that local and state governments were aware of the sale and were welcome submit offers.

Last month the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) confirmed to the Manly Daily it would consider buying the 1.53ha of land following community urging and the support of local NSW MP Brad Hazzard and Northern Beaches Council.

Both Environment Minister Matt Kean and Planning Minister Rob Stokes have been lobbied to buy the private peninsula and add it to the surrounding Garigal National Park.

