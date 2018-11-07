Sydney Fish Market’s new look revealed

There’s something more than a little fishy about the new Sydney Fish Market.

Two years after the NSW Government announced the market would move from its Pyrmont site, the final design for the new hub at Blackwattle Bay has been revealed.

And the new harbourside precinct isn’t short on wow factor.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Taking the ‘fish’ theme to new heights, the building will feature an aluminium roof designed to look like fish scales, floating over the building.

Already the largest fish market in the southern hemisphere before the move, the purpose-built retail and wholesale facility will now feature an expanded seafood cooking school, food kiosks, restaurants, bars and outdoor spaces for social events.

There will also be new public wharves, a waterfront promenade, a new ferry stop and new civic and community spaces.

Designed by Danish architects 3XN, in partnership with Sydney firms BVN and Aspect Studios, the new market will attract more visitors to one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. “The Sydney Fish Market currently attracts more visitors annually than the Great Barrier Reef and accounts for around 20% of international visitors to the Sydney region,” she says. “This brand new fish market will draw locals and visitors to Blackwattle Bay to experience the excitement of an authentic market and auction floor, and taste some of our finest seafood in state-of-the-art surrounds.” Berejiklian says the market will also better support local fishermen and the state’s seafood industry.

The original Fish Market will continue to operate uninterrupted during construction of the new market, which is expected to begin in mid-2019, once full approval has been received.