Sydney cop shop lease comes complete with jail cells

The former police station at Rozelle in Sydney.

With original jail cells, iron bars on the windows and bolts on the doors, this Sydney office or creative space offers one very unique leasing opportunity.

The former police station at Rozelle in Sydney’s inner west is being touted as an office or warehouse space unlike any other, with the lease on the property including full use of its old lock-up facilities.

The old station on Darling St has been refurbished and is also being marketed as having the potential to accommodate retail, due to its position on Rozelle’s main shopping precinct.

Spanning 450sqm, the property has two street frontages and roller shutter access, though its the quirky nature of what lies inside that’s likely to attract potential lessors.

Ray White Commercial Inner West principal Tim Morrison says the property could be popular with creatives.

“This is a significant and historical local landmark, which now has an artistic feel to it with a blend of old and new interiors throughout,” Morrison says.

“The old police station offers a substantial building on two street frontages, with office and warehouse space including roller shutter access. The building also offers retail potential.”

“The property is on strategic corner location, only metres from Victoria Rd and is approximately 4km from the Sydney CBD.”

“The offering is close to transport facilities and is surrounded by Rozelle’s vibrant retail precinct including restaurants, cafes, art galleries and specialty boutiques.”