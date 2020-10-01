Real commercial

Sydney buyer snaps up historic Dunedoo cattle station for $3.3m

Jonathan Chancellor | 01 OCTOBER 2020
Pine Ridge homestead.

Pine Ridge, the historic cattle station at Dunedoo, near Mudgee, has sold for $3.3 million.

The 964ha holding was listed by the retired stock and station agent Denis Woods and his wife Helen.

McGrath Mudgee agent Adam Woods had interested parties from as far afield as Western Australia and the Northern Territory, but it went to a Sydney-based family with rural interests.

Woods, who says it would suit 150-200 breeding cows or 200-300 steers, had four offers.

The Pine Ridge sandstone homestead was built around 1860 by the pastoralist and sheep breeder George Henry Cox, from the pioneering Cox family.

The seven-bedroom homestead with watch tower, still features ornate pressed-metal ceilings, leadlight windows as well as 11 fireplaces.

This article from the Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “Cattle station Pine Ridge at Dunedoo sells to Sydney buyer for $3.3m”.

