Sweeping bush and sea views from thriving island retreat

ADVENTURE Bay Retreat is the definition of all that is desirable about the Tasmanian way of life.

A thriving business? An escape? An island lifestyle? That’s a resounding ‘Yes’ on all fronts.

Property consultant Laureen Wood described No.49 Hayes as “no ordinary business opportunity”.

“This is about lifestyle, a flourishing Bruny Island enterprise as well as a seaside life to match,” she said.

“There’s good reason mainlanders are flocking to Tasmania and this property is a prime example of what buyers love about our state.”

The acreage is set on over 13ha of open bushland on the island’s coastline.

Adventure Bay Retreat operates a suite of first-class accommodation offerings with three stand-alone properties — The Lodge, The Cottage and The Studio.

The next owner will have plenty of options at hand. They could live in one of the dwellings and rent the other two. Or perhaps remain where they are but block out dates for when a dose of the relaxed Bruny Island lifestyle is required.

From Hayes Rd, world-class beaches, fantastic fishing, delicious produce, wine or whiskey are always just moments away.

Time to relax? Simply sink into the deep copper freestanding bath — total bliss.

The Lodge is the ultimate family haven, with room for up to eight guests across three generous bedrooms.

The wood fire and well-equipped kitchen spell long evenings in good company.

The Cottage whispers romance with its king bedroom, private spa and rolling views out to forest and sea.

Then there’s The Studio with its hunting lodge feel, deluxe kingsize bed and the inviting copper bath.

The property is a short drive from Hobart to Kettering, a ferry ride and commute to Adventure Bay.

In just 90 minutes, one can drive from the island to the capital city, Salamanca, or North Hobart.

Mrs Wood said the owners of No.49 Hayes had meticulously built Adventure Bay Retreat’s reputation since purchasing the land in 2010.

She said they opened for business 2011.

“It offers a level of luxury untapped on Bruny, coupled with a warmth and dedication afforded to every guest means that repeat custom and ongoing bookings come standard with this purchase,” she said.

“With solid growth and an occupancy rate near capacity year-round, this profitable opportunity requires a simple step; walk straight in and continue a thriving trade.”

Across two titles, there is vast potential at No.49. Subject to council approval there could be opportunity for future development and subdivision as well.

No.49 Hayes Road, Adventure Bay is listed with First National Real Estate in Kingston, it is priced at “Offers over $2.5 million”.