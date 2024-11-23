Swansea’s Grange offers premium vineyard, and a bonus option

A HISTORIC coastal farm with a history of high-end wool production and an established vineyard offers entry into Tasmania’s prized wine sector.

The 1204ha Cranbrook property, The Grange, features an award-winning vineyard, stunning panoramic views across the Freycinet Peninsula, Maria Island and The Hazards, and a beautifully renovated homestead.

This premium viticulture investment is located in the Swansea region of Tasmania, one of the state’s finest wine growing areas.

The Grange boasts a 14ha vineyard, with large portions of the property highly suitable for cool-climate wine grape production.

The Grange was established in 1840 as a Super Fine Merino farm before it was developed in 2016 for viticulture production.

The 14ha vineyard comprises a varietal spread of pinot noir planted in 2016, pinot gris vines planted in 2023 and chardonnay planted in 2023, with the balance used for grazing.

The property is currently producing pinot noir grapes for award-winning boutique Tasmanian brand, Barringwood Wines.

LAWD director, Elizabeth Doyle, said the option for the inclusion of the Barringwood Wines brands and existing stock presented a unique opportunity to the market.

“Along with this stunning property, which has enormous potential for further viticulture development, there is also the opportunity to purchase the award-winning boutique label with national distribution,” Ms Doyle said.

“We believe The Grange will attract a wide array of buyers ranging from family enterprises already in the viticulture market, to corporate buyers looking to expand.”

The Grange features an architecturally designed and recently refurbished six-bedroom bathroom Queen Anne-style homestead, set within established gardens and featuring a tennis court.

Ms Doyle said the modern extension with floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors on both sides provides a welcoming open living area as well as expansive vistas across the surrounding rural land.

The property also has a separate two-bedroom cottage and renovated four-bedroom shearers’ quarters, which could be converted to guest accommodation.

Significant irrigation water includes 160 megalitre Swan Valley water entitlement, unregulated water taken from the Swan River during the winter as well as a large storage dam (426 megalitres), supported by water pumps and tanks.

The property also has four modern machinery sheds and is being sold with extensive plant and equipment.

The Grange is being offered for sale by expressions of interest, closing at noon (AEDT) on Thursday, December 5.