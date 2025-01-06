‘Ultimate pleasure’: discreet Sydney Hills brothel sells

Disguised behind the facade of an unassuming terrace home, a bordello site described as “the best Asian brothel in Sydney,” has sold to a new owner.

The legal brothel on Albion St has traded under various names including as ‘Thai City’, with the business stating on Yelp that it has “sexy young girls from Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam”.

“While giving you an excellent full service, our ladies are also well-trained to satisfy your desires with ultimate pleasure and passion,” the Yelp site for the venue claims.

The bordello site now has a new owner. The price the property sold for has not been disclosed. Residential terrace houses on the street have sold north of $3m throughout 2024.

On a 137 sqm land parcel with 185 sqm of internal area, the site has dual lane access and has mixed use zoning, with current zoning permitting a residential conversion.

However the adult services licensing is considered a “rare opportunity,” as the listing states it is “unlikely to be approved ever again by the City of Sydney council”.

“ (It’s an) approved brothel with potential for high returns,” CBRE agent Toby Silk said in an Instagram post about the property.

Images inside the property show rooms with beds, showers, airconditioning and TVs.

The listing said the property offered “a unique chance to acquire a specialised asset in one of Sydney’s most dynamic locations”.

The Albion St brothel was sold prior to its scheduled auction by CBRE agents Toby Silk and Max Silk.

“A rare feat in today’s market, where extended campaigns are often required,” Mr Silk said.

It’s not the only brothel on the popular Surry Hills street lined with trees and terrace homes.

A site known as ‘Tiffany’s Girls’ located further down Albion St is the self-proclaimed “best legal brothel in Sydney” and was listed for sale in May 2024 via an expressions of interest campaign with a price guide of $13m.

The venue for adult services has been operating at the same unassuming address for approximately 50 years.

The site has since been taken off the market and appears to still be operating as a brothel, according to its website.

On the seasoned bordello’s website Tiffany’s Girls claims to be “the go-to destination for those seeking companionship and TLC”.

It also promises interiors created to simulate “an old-world style of brothel” with lush surroundings and “boutique boudoir brothel rooms, right through to individual and party spa rooms”.