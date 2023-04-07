‘Surf and turf’ Italian restaurant near Australia’s hottest tourist destination up for sale

A commercial building that houses one of the Byron Shire’s most popular restaurants is expected to sell for $3.3m at auction next month.

Ciao, Mate! is a well known Italian restaurant on the main street of Bangalow.

Since the 1980s, 33 Byron St has operated as a licensed premises for drinking and dining, with a downstairs eating area, commercial kitchen and bar.

Potential buyers can opt to extend the upstairs deck for a leasable space to generate further revenue.

It’s been listed via Byron agents Kim Jones and Karin Heller and will be auctioned on the 2nd May.

Ms Heller said tenants were invited to transform the commercial building on the suburb’s busy main street.

MORE:

Car dealer’s 1100 day battle to sell $34m home

Mystery surrounds Sheikh’s former palatial home sale

The Block star’s stunning Byron homestead for sale

“It stands tall as a licensed premises that is both popular with the locals and also enjoys a steady stream of tourists who drop in based on local recommendations.”

“The building provides the perfect space to enjoy the tropical climate and excellent food on a street with boutique shopping and an array of regional arts.”

The property previously changed hands in December 2020, when it sold for $2m.

Its licence extends to the footpath on Byron St, with an outside undercover seating area in the property’s rear courtyard.

Initially known as the Strand when the original commercial building was constructed in 1908, it is one of four brick terraces on the main street.

“It’s an iconic shopfront that showcases the iconic feel of Bangalow. Having a liquor license that extends to the footpath is quite rare … commercial properties in this are tightly held, and locals love businesses that have that village atmosphere to them.

“Despite things slowing down in the area, the location and foot traffic that this property receives makes it an attractive asset for potential buyers.”

A range of commercial businesses have used the downstairs area over the years, including jewellers, watchmakers and a Japanese antique store.