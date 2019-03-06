Sunshine Coast’s Aura Business Park takes shape

Kennard’s are building a new facility at the Aura Business Park.

Activity is ramping up at Stockland’s Aura Business Park on the Sunshine Coast, with Kennards Storage the latest brand to sign on to the development.

Kennards will build a $6 million state-of-the-art self-storage centre at the $215 million business park, bringing 750 storage spaces to almost 6700sqm of land in the north-eastern part of the property.

Other features include WiFi, delivery and concierge services and forklifts.

The self-storage facility is being developed in two stages, with the first stage comprising 400 spaces.

Meanwhile, the park’s construction is set to gather pace in the coming months, with work now underway on a number of lots within the first stage, of which 70% is sold.

Stockland’s Sunshine Coast senior economic development manager Matthew Byrne says the first business are due to open their doors within months.

“We’re excited to reach this major milestone in the creation of Aura Business Park and we’re hoping to see our first businesses opening their doors around mid-year,” he says.

“We’re continuing to receive strong interest from local and interstate buyers who appreciate the park’s position, centrally located adjacent to Aura, which will be home to a future population of 50,000 people.”