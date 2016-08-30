Sunland reveals plans for $100m Gold Coast retail hub

Sunland Group will build a $100 million retail precinct on the Gold Coast.

Sunland will create a $100 million retail ­precinct in Mermaid Waters on the Gold Coast as part of its 42ha master planned community at The Lakes.

The proposed new leisure-lifestyle retail village, called The Lanes, will feature 17,135sqm of urban laneways incorporating cafe and dining experiences, a green market square and international-grade showrooms, connected to the broader community by a waterfront promenade and expansive green space.

Designed by international architectural firm Benoy, The Lanes will also include entertainment precincts, a hotel and outdoor amphitheatre for community events.

Sunland managing director Sahba Abedian says the 2.1ha precinct will adjoin the existing retail centre owned by the ASX-listed company and provide 100 new retail tenancies and 780 car spaces.

“Mermaid Waters is the geographical heart of the Gold Coast,” Abedian says.

Abedian says Sunland is seeking interest from a range of potential retailers including showroom/homewares operators, childcare providers, health and beauty groups, fresh food and produce operators, cafes and ­restaurants, entertainment and specialty retail operators.

“The Lanes presents an opportunity for retailers to become a part of this unique masterplanned environment, which over the next decade will become home to 3000 to 4000 residents, all living within walking distance of the retail village,” he says.

Construction is set to start late next year, pending development approval, and is scheduled for completion in 2020.

Sunland has released two stages within The Lakes master planned community since it acquired the site last year for $61m.

The 41-lot canal front land release was entirely sold out in just seven weeks, achieving $33m in sales. The first homes are now under construction.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.