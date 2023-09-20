Suitors circle Terang nursing home site for new projects

Potential buyers are looking at reinvigorating a former south west Victorian nursing home shut down earlier this year but with a different use.

Lyndoch Living has listed for sale the former May Noonan hostel at Terang after announcing its closure in May.

Charles Stewart, Colac agent Anthony McDonald is managing the expressions of interest campaign, having listed the 1.76ha site with price hopes of $1.35m to $1.485m.

Mr McDonald said the facility, which opened in 1979, would be transformed for an alternative use after the sale.

He said potential buyers included a local agricultural business that relies on seasonal workers, including backpackers, that needs to provide workers’ accommodation.

Other potential buyers were looking at the facility for a hospitality venue or a retreat.

“This facility has great potential for purposes such as worker or backpacker accommodation, school camps, or tourism and hospitality businesses,” he said.

The buildings comprise 40 single accommodation rooms, 32 with shared dual bathroom facilities and eight with ensuite bathrooms.

It has a commercial kitchen, commercial laundry, a large dining area and several lounges plus numerous office and utility rooms.

All services are connected and the facility has extensive heating and cooling throughout, along with security systems.

But Mr McDonald said the property was no longer fit for purpose as an aged care facility, given to increased standards required for the sector.

Mr McDonald said the property presents in excellent condition and will readily adapt to any one of a number of alternative uses.

The 1.76-hectare site includes shedding among landscaped gardens.

The former hostel is set in an attractive rural setting, with a lovely vista across farm land to the township of Terang.

Offers close October 18 at 1pm.

The former operator, Lyndoch Living blamed a long-term skills shortage exacerbated by a requirement to have a registered nurse on site at all times and falling occupancy for its decision to close the ageing hostel.