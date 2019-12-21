Sub-$1m price hopes for 150-year-old Nagambie cellar and home

A leading winemaker is selling one of Victoria’s oldest operating cellars in Nagambie.

David Traeger has listed his cellar door at 137-139 High St, where he lived with his family and has sold renowned drops since 1986.

The winemaker has $890,000 price hopes for the 1700sqm property, which includes a cellar understood to be about 150 years old.

A Little Birdie Told Me agent Sammi Russo says Traegar has moved to a house built on his Graytown vineyard.

He has used the Nagambie site to cellar his boutique wine labels, which were offered in limited volumes.

Russo says the historic property has a small number of vines but could better be used as a restaurant or events venue.

The property was used as a steakhouse in the mid-1970s.

“There’s a winery that serves pizza in Seymour and this venue would be ideal for something like that, because it already has a pizza oven overlooking the vines,” Russo says.

“There is a large seating area that fits about 65 patrons and the building could also be used as an accommodation business on the side.”

Russo says Nagambie’s tourism is “going crazy at the moment” and a new brewery and distillery in the area had attracted even more visitors.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “David Traeger: Winemaker lists Nagambie home and cellar”.