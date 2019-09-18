Stunning Sydney terraces up for grabs … brothel and all

Inside the brothel at 110-112 Cathedral St in Woolloomooloo

A pair of Sydney terraces operating as a legal brothel could be your next home, or commercial opportunity.

The dual terraces at 110-112 Cathedral St, Woolloomooloo, sit amongst the suburb’s bars, restaurants, cafes and galleries, but it’s the property’s current use that will set tongues wagging.

The upmarket brothel occupies the two-storey property, which is to be auctioned on Thursday, October 17.

But agents from 365 Property Group and Oxford Agency, who are marketing the property, say it would suit a variety of uses.

“The property presents the investor and owner occupier market with a rare offering in Sydney’s in-demand city fringe,” the brothel’s listing on Realcommercial says.

“Currently operating as a legal brothel with a valuable licence, it is set amid quality businesses (and) the property also features B4 Mixed Use Zoning and a flexible floorplan.”

The agents say the terraces could continue to be used as a brothel, but could also be transformed into a showroom, gallery, destination retailer, residential home, hotel or boarding house.

Featuring 373 sqm of floorspace, 10 metres of street frontage and a north-facing aspect, the brothel is just minutes from Potts Point and the Sydney CBD.