Stunning Southern Highlands home comes with option of three businesses

A Southern Highlands home comes with the unique bonus of three business.

The home, at 38 Johnson Lane in Wildes Meadow, has attracted significant interest since hitting the market.

While buyers have been drawn in by the property’s sheer beauty and quaint cottage, there’s also interest around the three businesses on offer.

The property, known as Foggy Bottom Farm, comes with a fully established landscaping business and also operates as a wedding venue and Airbnb.

LJ Hooker agent Ryan Adderley said there was plenty of interest in the property which has a price guide of $4-$4.5 million.

“It’s ridiculously beautiful,” he said.

Mr Adderley said the landscaping business had been running for 23 years, with the owners providing plants and foliage across Sydney.

“It’s well established, all the hard work has been done,” he said.

“The property also operates as a wedding venue as it is so beautiful and has landscaped gardens and a waterfall.

“Then there’s the Airbnb – the barn has such a unique, rustic character and upstairs in the loft there’s room for six beds. You could use the barn as an Airbnb or the whole property. There’s so many options.”

The property is surrounded by a heritage rainforest, while the main house has three bedrooms, farmhouse style balconies and lead light windows.

Directly behind is the barn with a large family room on the first floor and room upstairs for plenty of beds.

The property is described as “the ‘Magnus Opus’ of award-winning professional landscape gardener Chris Brown and interior design enthusiast Dale Stewart”.

“A truly unique, one of a kind property that is a must see to be fully appreciated,” the listing says.

“Nestled amongst the heritage rainforest and surrounded by beautiful, professional landscaped gardens, with smoke curling from its chimney, the quaint cottage and warm, inviting barn beckons to those seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of modern life.

“As you approach, the sound of birds chirping fills the fresh, crisp, Southern Highlands air, transporting you to a simpler time.”