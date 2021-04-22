Real commercial
Strip club boss seeks $1.8m for sale of Tipsy Pig

News
Viva Hyde | 22 APRIL 2021

The steampunk-themed whisky bar is located below Hollywood Showgirls nightclub.

The owner of a glamorous Surfers Paradise strip club is seeking offers of more than $1.8m for the sale of another of his colourful nightlife venue, the Tipsy Pig laneway bar.

Glitter strip entrepreneur Craig Duffy is offloading the 114sq m property where the Steampunk-themed live music venue and restaurant has operated since 2018.

NEW BAR

Craig Duffy and his son Kalvin Duffy when Tipsy Pig launched in Surfers Paradise. Photo: Tertius Pickard.

The ground floor offering is located beneath the Hollywood Showgirls nightclub in the strata-titled building at 19 Orchid Avenue.

Mr Duffy retains several other properties in the building and will continue to operate the popular Tipsy Pig live music venue under a 20-year lease from the new owner.

Eclectic decor includes an art-piece coffee table with mechanical moving parts …

… and a real hog\s head, which Mr Duffy described as, “scary as hell”.

The tenanted investment opportunity is marketed by Harcourts Coastal Commercial agents Lachlan Marshall and Jared Johnson and offers an estimated rental income of $126,787.

STRIPCLUB REOPENING

Mr Duffy retains several properties in the building, including Hollywood Showgirls strip club. Picture: Glenn Hampson

MORE NEWS

World surf champ Mick Fanning’s beach pad for rent

Elle Macpherson talks real estate on the Gold Coast

Buyers race on moto champ’s notorious mega-mansion for sale

Mr Johnson said a flurry of recent inquiry had been fielded from interstate investors impressed with the high-end quality fit-out and proven business chops of the entrepreneurial owner.

“There are very few long-term tenanted investments on the market right now, and this is a 20-year lease with a proven operator, which is probably why we are getting so much inquiry at the moment,” he said.

The lavish decor at Hollywood Showgirls also reflects the owner’s tastes, with plush armchairs and an internal waterfal.

“We’ve had well over 200 inquiries and a lot of those have come from Sydney and Melbourne which is obviously something we are continuing to experience whenever a quality commercial investment does become available.”

The Tipsy Pig opened in 2018 following a $200,000 fitout by Mr Duffy which included a wall-mounted real pig’s head, imported from the US for around $2,000.

The Tipsy Pig serves whisky, craft beer and cocktails accompanied by live piano music.

Other quirky décor included an art-piece coffee table with mechanical moving parts, while the upstairs “gentlemen’s club” is decked out with plush armchairs and an internal waterfall.

The property has a capacity of 100 patrons and seating for 60.

The venue was previously marketed for auction but has not been sold.

