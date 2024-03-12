Starstruck: When global celebrities visit small businesses, and what happens next

In business, they say every customer is a VIP, but when a bonafide celebrity walks through the door even a small unassuming business can become a viral sensation.

Global superstars have always loved coming Down Under and occasionally step out of their five-star suites to eat, shop or sightsee with the rest of us.

However, in recent weeks the high-profile turn outs in Australia have reached fever pitch with the likes of Taylor Swift, Pink, the Kardashian-Barkers, and Mark Wahlberg snacking on pasta and pies or even praying with the common man.

Such star-studded clientele can do wonders for business according to PR guru Max Markson.

“It’s genuinely valuable. Stardom does attract attention and puts money in the bank,” he said.

Markson has wrangled famous faces such as Wahlberg during the Australian opening of his Wahlburgers restaurants, worked with the late Shane Warne and organised the Aussie speaking tours of Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kim Kardashian.

According to Markson, while the big stars don’t need the extra attention some will post about their favourite venues and that’s when local businesses can benefit from an unexpected opportunity worth its weight in gold.

“If you juice it properly, then you’re going to escalate coverage and you’ll get repeated coverage. If big stars come, then more famous people come into your restaurant and the public also wants to be there – it’s great,” he said.

“The bigger the reputation of the restaurant, the more big names it will attract. But if it’s just a one-off appearance and you’re not doing much about it; if you’re not leaping on the publicity it’ll shine bright and then it’ll die back down again.”

Reality TV royalty, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, and her husband Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker recently popped into Funky Pies Bondi, a beachside cafe and deli, and made owner Angie Stephenson’s day.

“We don’t usually get that sort of attention. It certainly breaks up the monotony of the day-to-day and brings a smile to your face,” she told realcommercial.com.au.

“It also gives us something to talk to customers about but I wouldn’t say it necessarily sent sales through the roof,” she said, adding that model and wellness entrepreneur Elle MacPherson had also recently dropped by for a snack.

“It did bring quite a few more followers onto our social media and that’s definitely a bonus because you can then reach more people and tell them about the business and the brand.”

A quick selfie can also help get the ball rolling.

“We’ve had famous people here and I’ve never asked, but I’ll admit to asking Kourtney and Travis because it was a bit of fun – and they were happy to. By the time I posted it, they were gone so no harm done.”

Stephenson, founder of Funky Pies, opened the first vegan pie shop in the beachside suburb 15 years ago and says her culinary niche no doubt piqued the interest of the food-conscious pair.

“I think that’s how Travis found us because he’s vegan himself. We’re the only vegan place left standing here, there have been a few that have come and gone,” she said.

“So if you’re in Bondi and you’re vegan, this is the only place you can go to for a full experience.”

Sara Bozic, co-owner of The Filosofy Project in Double Bay, said she opts for word-of-mouth marketing when it comes to VIP visitors.

“Our business is a low-key community-based place where people come in for our coffee, service and vibe. We don’t get that one-off celebrity that comes in and blows business up. We have high-profile people come in all the time, but we don’t really want to make a big deal about it,” she said.

Although Bozic prefers to remain tight-lipped about who her regulars are, Mel Gibson and John “Aussie” Symond have popped up on the cafe’s Instagram feed.

“I think they come here because they’re comfortable. I’m not going to say who, but we’ve had customers just off the plane from Paris Fashion Week, big CEOs, and Sydney socialites. It’s great for business because people say, ‘Oh, that person goes there, they must be a great cafe’.”

Location, location, location

While a hot reputation, a quality product and great customer service could get celebrity attention, a venue’s location is also a key factor in getting noticed.

“By highlighting the well-known name of a business when we’re selling or leasing a venue it can speak to the stability of a location and show that someone can successfully anchor a business in that place,” said Matt Davoren of Mercer Property, Sydney-based commercial real estate agency.

In 2022, Mercer Property sold the premises of popular VIP hangout, Bill & Toni’s Restaurant in Darlinghurst for reportedly more than its $4 million price guide.

Throughout its 30-year history, the diner has published photos of celebrities such as Tim Cahill, Russell Crowe and a long list of Australian soap stars.

“There are times we name the former operators because if a property is associated with a successful or famous venue that profile certainly helps marketing,” he added.