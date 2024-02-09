Stanton Hillier Parker strikes a commercial expansion with CI Australia

Real estate agency Stanton Hillier Parker has struck a strategic commercial agreement with CI Australia, a unit of international group APP Corporation, that will elevate it to a major second tier agency.

The move has been billed as giving it the ability to take on larger rivals nationally and could also bolster its credentials in marshalling international capital.

Top personnel from CI Australia will join forces with SHP and there will be services including asset management, capital and metropolitan markets, research and consultancy, office leasing, and occupier services.

This partnership aligns with SHP’s commitment to growth and diversification, providing clients with a comprehensive suite of services and a strong alternative to the major agencies.

In Sydney, the company will be expanding its agency capability to four offices – Sydney CBD, North Sydney, South Sydney, and Southwestern Sydney – bolstering its agency and marketing capabilities.

Stanton Hillier Parker’s Australia managing partner Eugene Evgenikos promoted the opportunity to combine forces with key talent from CI Australia.

“The strength and loyalty across the high-quality client base will establish a market-leading agency team that is well positioned for service excellence and growth under the Stanton Hillier Parker platform,” he said, “This partnership will not only bolster our presence in the Australian market but also enhance our international outreach.”

CI Australia chief executive Andrew Hunter will play a key role in ensuring a smooth transition into the SHP brand.

“CI Australia is built on trusted and respected relationships, and I am confident that the Stanton Hillier Parker business will continue to strengthen these partnerships going forward,” Mr Hunter said.

CI Australia will operate under its brand, focusing on high-quality property and facilities management services, particularly for Transport for NSW.

The deal will have continuity in service with minimal operational changes, upholding the legacies established by both CI Australia and SHP.