Stage 4 restrictions hit shopping centre landlords hard

The uncertainty generated by Melbourne’s second lockdown will drag on the retail landlords exposed to the Victorian capital with many still dealing with outstanding rent disputes from the first lockdown with heavyweight GPT Group warning of a deep impact of the strict regime.

The sector is bracing for further bad news after GPT revealed it had collected just 36% of retail rents in the second quarter as the pandemic struck and had completed 26% of expected deals under the Morrison government’s leasing code.

It copped heavy valuation writedowns of about $711.3m in the half and did not provide earnings guidance after the combination of the Melbourne outbreak and retail property crisis made forecasting difficult.

“The introduction of stage 4 restrictions has limited our opening count to essential retailers only and for the next six weeks and we would expect our traffic would be materially impacted,” GPT chief executive Bob Johnston said.

He added that due to the uncertainty over the resumption of a normalised retail trade in Victoria, the company anticipated a longer period in closing out deals with retailers seeking rental assistance.

Johnston said rent collection had fallen lower in late March and April and then picked up as stores reopened by late May and June. While supermarkets, discount department stores and electronics retailers kept paying, other shops closed or only partly paid, he said.