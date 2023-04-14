realcommercial.com.au logo
St Leonards development enjoys $60m sales weekend

Buying & Selling
Sam Murden
First published 14 April 2023, 1:00am
The Newlands development is situated at 21 Canberra Ave, St Leonards.

A masterplanned community has sold over $60m in residential spaces over the weekend as buyers aim to secure their spot before construction is slated to begin later this year.

The Newlands is a 1.26 hectare area in St Leonards that includes a mixture of three-bedroom terraces and apartments surrounded by parks.

Since launching late last year, the project at 21 Canberra Ave has sold over $121m of the residential zones within the central 5,700 sqm building and the 1,500 sqm communal rooftop space.

The development has sold a total of $121m of its residential zones.

It is being presented for sale via developer Top Spring Australia and construction partner DASCO.

Top Spring Australia recently sold penthouses and sub-penthouses in its Ode development in Double Bay for $21.5m in January this year.

The developer also has Elizabeth Bay residences on the market that are expected to be built in the third quarter.
Prices for the residential apartments start at $795,000.

Top Spring Australia’s development director Jeff Curnow said the success of the sales could be attributed to its partnership with DASCO and the design quality of the project.

“Our dual-aspect park-front apartments are unlike many properties on the market. These have been popular along with the three-bedroom terraces and apartments which have attracted professionals and downsizers, while the popular one and two-bedroom apartments are appealing to professionals, first home buyers and young families, with prices starting from $795,000.

Buyers that already live on the North Shore have purchased in the development.

“The appointment of a proven construction team with a strong track record has provided assurance and confidence to purchasers. Early works and demolition have already commenced on site, with construction to commence later in 2023.”

Buyers are also being offered a number of amenities when purchasing a residential space, including a private dining area, kitchen, garden, and views of the city.

Many of the people who purchased a property over the weekend already lived on the north shore in surrounding suburbs like Greenwich and Wollstonecraft.

A view of the communal pool area.

DASCO co-owner Daniel Nicolas said the results of the pre-public launch had shown strong buyer confidence in Sydney’s lower north shore.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to be a part of a high-quality master planned community and contribute to the future of St Leonards.”

The average unit in St Leonards costs $1.77m to purchase.

