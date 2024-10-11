St Kilda: Alex Theatre and Conference Centre hits the market for $9m+

St Kilda’s iconic Alex Theatre and Conference Centre where stars including Pia Miranda, Gyton Grantley, Rob Mills and Brian Nankervis have trod the boards is for sale with $9m+ price hopes.

Owners Susan and Aleksandar Vass OAM, an actor, producer, writer and businessman, have put the site at 1/135 Fitzroy St, within the George building, on the market.

Formerly the George Cinemas, the site screened Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction when it first opened in 1994 before Palace Cinemas closed the venue in 2010.

The Vass’ took over in 2015 and transformed the site to include 499-seat and 291-seat performance spaces, a smaller studio with a private bar and foyer.

From musicals to stand-up comedy, cabaret and jazz, the theatre has hosted many shows including the Harry Potter parody play Puffs starring singer and actor Rob Mills.

Other famous performers who have appeared at the Alex include Underbelly actor Gyton Grantley, Frontline actor Alison Whyte, Rockwiz presenter Brian Nankervis, Looking for Alibrandi’s Pia Miranda and Australian musical star Josh Piterman.

The theatre is set to hit the market soon with commercial real estate agencies Savills and JLL overseeing the marketing campaign.

Savills Australia and New Zealand director Julian Heatherich said the property could remain a theatre and conference centre or be redeveloped into a live music venue, residential building or hotel, subject to council approval.

“The Alex Theatre and Conference Centre represents a truly unique opportunity to acquire one of Melbourne’s most prominent and well-known properties,” Mr Heatherich said.

“Its legacy as a home for diverse productions and creative collaboration is unmatched and

this sale offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an arts entrepreneur, investor or

developer, to take the reins of a site that has become part of the very fabric of St Kilda.”

JLL’s Tim Carr described the Alex as “a truly iconic venue that has played an integral role in St Kilda and Melbourne’s performing arts scene”.

The show A Very Naughty Christmas, which runs until December 23, will likely be The Alex’s last production.

The theatre will be for sale via expressions of interest closing at 2pm on November 14.

