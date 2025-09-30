St Aidan’s Anglican Church in Marden sells for more than $3m

A grand Adelaide church that hit the market partly because its “sinking” foundations were too expensive to repair has been snapped up for close to $3.5m.

While several faith groups had shown keen interest in purchasing the 141-year-old St Aidan’s Anglican Church with an adjoining hall and a smaller building at Marden, none were the eventual buyer.

Selling agent Nick Psarros, of Ray White Port Adelaide, wouldn’t reveal the buyer but confirmed it “wasn’t a faith community”.

MORE: The homes tipped to transform future of Aussie housing

“We had lots of interest – we had quite a few faith communities who were interested in the property and we had a couple of long-term investors,” he said.

The future of the two-title site spanning a combined 1999sqm is yet to be revealed but Mr Psarros said the 1884-built church must remain despite any damage as it was state heritage listed.

“It’s going to remain as it is,” he said.

“It’s a historic building so you can’t touch the church, what happens with the hall and the other building I’m not sure.”

Mr Psarros said when the distinctive red brick church on the corner of Payneham and OG roads hit the market that it held its last service in July.

MORE: Where rents have surged more than 10pc in a year

With no more than 15 local parishioners, he said the Anglican Church had decided to sell the property.

Reverend Peter from St. Martin’s – home of new parish East Torrens Anglicans – told ABC Adelaide’s Sonya Feldhoff and Jules Schiller in June that part of the reason they were selling the church was because its foundations were “sinking” and they couldn’t afford to repair it.

He said cracks and faults had formed in the building since a nearby intersection was redeveloped.

“The congregation cannot afford to do the repair work, but the building will have to be maintained by a new owner who’s prepared to do the reparation work,” he said.