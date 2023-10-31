Spooky conversions: Would you live in a former prison?

It’s hard to believe these stunning properties across the country once housed criminals, ‘crazies’ and even convicts from way back in the colonial era.

While most of them are now shadows of their former spooky incarnations, for some of these dwellings, the creepiness of their bygone days remains.

The question is, could you live in these once freaky former prisons?

Old Sofala Gaol – Sofala, NSW

Are you a history buff with a penchant for creepy penitentiaries? Then check out this former 1890s gaol and police station turned café/museum.

Located in the heart of Sofala – a former gold mining town rich in history and character – the building features rustic stone walls, sturdy iron doors, and heavy wooden beams that harken back to the property’s criminal past.

The museum is full of macabre gaol paraphernalia that visitors are sure to find fascinating. There’s even an original three-bedroom cottage on the property that could be transformed into a stunning guesthouse, rental property, or private retreat.

The property also has approval for four separate titles, offering buyers endless potential.

Inner city property with basement prison cells – Ispwich, QLD

This two-storey rendered brick house and hall comes with a basement hiding a dark history.

One of the oldest buildings in Ipswich, it was built between 1857 and 1860 for Chief Constable Edward Quinn, where he would hold prisoners in three separate prison cells that still exist today.

Until recently, the property was also a girls’ hostel run by the Queensland Country Women’s Association.

The heritage listed building is brimming with residential or commercial opportunities and could be yours for a criminally low $800,000.

Kew Asylum – Kew, Vic

Back in the mid to late 1800s, Kew Lunatic Asylum was the first purpose built asylum designed to house, as stated at the time, the growing number of ‘lunatics’, ‘inebriates’, and ‘idiots’ in the Colony of Victoria.

Today, the decommissioned psychiatric hospital grounds, now called Willsmere Estate, offer buyers some truly impressive residences, like this charming 2-bedroom apartment.

The classic residence, with its relatively sane price guide of $495,000 – $540,000, features a lounge room boasting high ceilings and views stretching to the iconic Dandenong Ranges.

As well as the estate’s expansive gardens, residents can also enjoy the resort style amenities of outdoor heated pools, tennis courts, a bowling green, basketball court and fitness centre.

The Station House – Tumbulgum, NSW

It’s pretty wild to think this stunning 3-bedroom home served as police housing until as recently as 1995.

Built from hardwood timbers in the early 1900s, ‘The Station House’ has a chequered history of being the original police station and gaol of the Tweed region.

Today, any traces of nefarious vibes are long gone, with the idyllic home boasting a glorious wraparound veranda and vast entertaining deck taking in serene views over Tweed River.

The vintage beauty of its old-world heritage still shines through thanks to beautiful chandeliers and original polished floorboards.

The team at RBR Property Consultants are open to offers of $1.37 million.

Scone Gaol & Courthouse – Scone, NSW

Back in the colonial days, when the NSW town of Scone was once the village of Invermein, this historic homestead was the settlement’s first courthouse, jail and coach house.

Any trace of creepy criminality is now long gone, but the stunning architecture and period details in the two dwellings remain, from the detailed ceilings and timber floors to the exposed sandstone walls.

The sale includes an original 3-bedroom manager’s cottage, 2-bedroom cottage, two stables, hayshed, machinery shed, workshop, storage shed and steel cattle yards.

This article was originally published on realestate.com.au as Spooky conversions: Would you live in a former prison?