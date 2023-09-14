‘Spectacular’: East Coast island set to fetch millions

ONE of Tasmania’s handful of freehold islands is set to test the market seeking about $5m.

Picnic Island has been owned by former Victorian state politician Clem Newton-Brown for 20 years, and for many years was his family’s holiday campsite.

Mr Newton-Brown developed the island into an award-winning tourism destination, in its prime position near Wineglass Bay, the Freycinet Peninsula, and with the Hazards Mountain Range as its backdrop.

The copper-clad retreat was designed by local architect, John Latham. The island has a jetty, deck and walking trails.

With 360-degree water views, the Picnic Island offers an exclusive guest accommodation experience for up to 10 people.

It is highly regarded with five-star ratings across multiple platforms. The standard rate is $3300 per night, with a two-night minimum.

Alongside total privacy, one of the 6753sq m property’s attractions is its colony of penguins.

Knight Frank partner Scott Newton and property representative Brad Stephens described the island as “spectacular”.

“It is an amazing property, incredibly special,” Mr Stephens said.

“It is a rare opportunity for a buyer to secure a private island retreat for personal use, or a tourism operator to build upon a highly regarded exclusive guest experience.”

Picnic Island is one of the few islands with permits for commercial use. It is also titled to the high-water mark with no Crown Land, a rarity in Tasmania.

Significant works have been undertaken on the island, including a desalination plant, solar hot water system, off-grid solar power with a backup generation, and water tanks totalling over 50,000L worth of storage.

Picnic Island was granted to Captain Robert Hepburn in 1829 after he arrived from Edinburgh with his wife and eight children.

The seaman set up a whaling station at the foot of the Hazards.

When constructing the lodge, Mr Newton-Brown discovered a stone block left behind by Hepburn’s convicts. It has sat as a hearth under the property’s conversation-starting fireplace.

Meanwhile, it has been a few years since a Tasmanian island was sold for a multimillion dollar sum.

Waterhouse Island was sold in 2016 for about $5.5m, with Singaporean businessman James Koh from the Fragrance Group believed to be the purchaser.

Ram Island, Puncheon Island and Ninth Island are currently on the market, while Vansittart Island is under offer.

While a price range is undisclosed, Mr Newton-Brown is reportedly seeking about $5m for the island and accommodation business.

The property will be sold by expressions of interest. It is listed with Knight Frank Sotheby’s International Realty.