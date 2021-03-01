Southern Hemisphere’s largest Koi farm is for sale near new Western Sydney airport in Bringelly

A Bringelly property in Sydney’s south west is offering buyers an incredible opportunity to own the Southern Hemisphere’s largest Koi fish farm.

The sellers of the 2.02ha property at 83 Jersey Road have owned The Australian Koi Farm for 40 years and are including the entire business in the sale.

This means the next owners are not just buying a six-bedroom house near the new Western Sydney Airport, but also close to two million Koi fish.

McLaren Real Estate’s Max Johnston said with the average Koi selling from anywhere between $2 and $50, the combined worth of the fish could be as much as $50m.

“It is an incredible opportunity for someone buying 2.02ha of good land with an entire business thrown in,” he said.

The Jersey Road home is being offered to buyers via an expressions of interest campaign. While Mr Johnston was not able to reveal the guide, the property is believed to be worth around the $6m mark.

Known as The Australian Koi Farm, the property features 15 dams, a swimming pool, gated entrance, solar system and a large family home.

The estate is also attractive for developers and landbankers with the NSW government proposing to run the new airport metro line behind the property. Mr Johnston said this has made landbankers particularly interested in the estate.

“Someone could buy the business and keep it running until this area is rezoned in the coming years,” he said.

Otherwise, Mr Johnston said the property is ideal for someone looking to take The Australian Koi Farm to the next level.

The farm is fully equipped and ready for the new owner to continue operating from day one.

Also included in the sale is 40 front-of-house tanks, additional storage facilities for the fish, predator-detection and protection systems, all equipment and a fully-equipped fibreglass workshop. There are also multiple buildings that could be used as an office or gift shop. There is also scope for further development to turn the property into a tourist attraction through a coffee shop and a venue space for weddings.

The Western Sydney Airport is due to commence operations in 2026.