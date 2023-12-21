South West Sydney set to have new entertainment precinct

South west Sydney is set to have a huge new dining and entertainment precinct, with construction beginning in mid 2024.

Bingara Gorge Country Club, has now been approved by Wollondilly Shire Council, which will include a family bistro and bar, beer garden, outdoor kids play area, sports bar and multiple function spaces.

The modern pavilion style venue is a $50m project by Metro Property Development and designed by H&E architects, and will accommodate between 800 and 1000 patrons at a time.

Luke Hartman, Managing Director at Metro Property Development said he expects the country club to be a new destination place for Sydney’s South West.

MORE: Bickmore nets big profit on beach house

“The tranquil bushland setting will make it an ideal new social amenity for residents to meet friends and neighbours while enjoying a culinary delight or cold beverage,” Mr Harman said.

“Bingara Gorge’s masterplan already boasts a range of modern recreational amenities

including a Graham Marsh designed 18-hole golf course.”

“The Country Club is an integral part of the masterplan,” he said.

MORE: Trump adviser’s mad act for a view

Is this Sydney’s hottest new project for 2024?

Located on a 7,280m² parcel of land adjacent to Bingara Gorge’s golf course in Wilton, the

contemporary leisure and entertainment space plans to create more than 100 jobs during

construction and over 100 permanent positions once completed.

Mayor of the Wollondilly Shire Matt Gould said he is looking forward to seeing the facility come to life for the residents of Wilton, the wider Wollondilly community and visitors to enjoy.

“Not only will this project create important jobs within the Shire, but when it is complete I expect it to become an important place for members of this growing community to socialise and connect,” he said.

Bingara Gorge is a 450-hectare site that will comprise 1800 homes when completed in 2024.

Over 1000 homes have already been completed with more than 2,500 residents now living in

the community.

The Bingara Gorge Country Club is expected to be completed in late 2025.

MORE: Beyonce, Brad Pitt, Rihanna score priciest moves of the year

Building watchdog hit hard by pushback