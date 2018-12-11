South Melbourne’s Emerald Hill heritage bonanza continues

The heritage-listed property at 336 Clarendon St and 49 Emerald Hill Place sold for $2.63 million to a local investor with overseas connections, marking the fourth of the famous terraces to be sold in recent months.

Vendors Podco and Terraplex picked up the entire precinct in 2015, subdividing the site into 12 separate holdings, with 15 lots now being sold off progressively.

Three of the properties, built in 1887, were sold earlier this year for more than $10 million combined, while it was earlier estimated that the full list of properties could end up netting more than $50 million.