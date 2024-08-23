Sound investment: Jazz bar with cult following up for sale to fund Moulin Rouge dream

The venue has attracted a cult following, with rave reviews online. Picture: Supplied

A profitable live music venue in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley has hit the market, and its globetrotting owner has big plans for his next move.

Chattanooga Jazz Bar at 14/155 Wickham Street has attracted something of a cult following since it opened two years ago, and the freehold property and established business is now up for sale for $1.7 million.

The fully equipped venue includes a stage and high-end sound system, commercial kitchen, well-stocked bar and a plush fit out with 1940s Chicago and Deep South vibes.

The bar is owner Alan Lord Zara’s second hospitality venture in south east Queensland, having established Den Devine at Broadbeach using the proceeds from selling his own home, before selling the business and making the move to Brisbane.

Having owned bars in Majorca, Cyprus and Bali and worked in jazz clubs run by family in Baltimore and Washington DC, the experienced operator credits the bar’s success to his dedication to quality, resulting in Chattanooga establishing a community of regulars.

“This is a pretty solid business,” he said. “Everyone who goes there loves it.”

“It’s very easy to run. We put a lot of effort into it to create the reputation and build up customers.”

“I’m dealing with a lot of high-end clients, mostly older people and mostly professional.”

“I’m very famous for my liquor portfolio. I have a very good relationship with suppliers.”

“If you pay $12 for a whiskey, I try to give you the best value of money. All my wine is from Italy.”

The lively venue has a capacity of 85 people inside and 100 outside and currently operates for three nights a week, but extending into daytime trade could have significant upside, he said.

“At the moment I’m only open Thursday to Saturday, 6pm to 12am. I make $13,000 or $14,000 for three days, only 18 hours, and about $6,000 or $7,000 goes into the pocket.”

“In the morning there’s a lot of foot traffic Monday to Friday. There’s a lot of offices around there and there’s no coffee shops.”

Private events and themed nights could provide additional revenue streams, the listing suggests.

Mr Lord Zara said his next move will take him overseas again, this time to Italy.

“I’m opening an Australian bar at Lake Como,” he said. “I want to present Australian alcohol that I never see in other bars around the world.”

But he intends to split his time between there and the Gold Coast, where he has even grander plans.

“My dream is to make a venue like Moulin Rouge in Queensland, and I will do it soon.”

“I was thinking somewhere around Hope Island. But I need big land with no neighbours.”