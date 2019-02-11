Sorrento in fashion as Sportsgirl joins retail rush

Shops along Melbourne’s holiday hotspot Sorrento’s main strip are continuing to trade at pace, with a property leased to women’s fashion brand Sportsgirl the latest offered up.

Six shops along the popular Ocean Beach Rd strip have been sold by one agency alone in the last three years, and Sportsgirl could soon join them as it goes up for auction on the Labour Day long weekend.

Properties have sold regularly on the normally tightly-held strip in recent years, with the most recent sale of a Country Road outlet reaching $7.125 million on a yield of less than 4%.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Prior to that the suburb’s cinema complex sold for $5 million, while a shop leased to surfwear giant Ozmosis fetched $4.7 million.