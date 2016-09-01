Real commercial

Soaring 11% yield tipped for Mount Hotham spa retreat

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 01 SEPTEMBER 2016
The Onsen Retreat and Spa at Dinner Plan is up for auction.
The Onsen Retreat and Spa at Dinner Plan is up for auction.

Commercial property yields of more than 10% have been almost unheard of this year, but a spa retreat near Mount Hotham in the Victorian snowfields could be about to enter rare territory.

Agents are expecting “an exceptionally high yield, well in excess of 11%” when the Onsen Retreat and Spa at Dinner Plain goes under the hammer at a Burgess Rawson portfolio auction on Wednesday, September 11.

The property is leased to mountain ski lift and airport operator Mount Hotham Skiing Company for almost $800,000 per annum, on a 15-year term plus options.

Prized lot: Bunnings to take top billing at portfolio auctions

The 1136sqm retreat sits on a 2040sqm land parcel and features indoor and outdoor spa facilities, as well as gym, massage, lap pool and other facilities.

The retreat is situated on a 2040sqm block.

The retreat is situated on a 2040sqm block.

Burgess Rawson director Graeme Watson and agent Doug Doyle say the spa retreat is tipped to record a yield rarely seen in the current commercial property climate.

“Onsen Retreat and Spa located in Dinner Plain, 10 minutes from the ski fields of Mount Hotham and Hotham Airport, has so much to offer as an investment,” Watson says.

“The property is expected to offer an astute investor, a higher return than they would normally expect from other property”, Doyle adds.

The property features indoor and outdoor spa facilities, as well as a gym, massage rooms and lap pool.

The property features indoor and outdoor spa facilities, as well as a gym, massage rooms and lap pool.

Co-agent John Castran says that with depreciation benefits estimated to provide $984,100 in tax-free income over the first 3 years, the property represents a sound financial play.

“On a 15-year term plus options, the lease offers income growth via fixed annual 4% increases plus market reviews,” he says.

“In addition. the tenant pays all usual outgoings including insurance and land tax.”

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.