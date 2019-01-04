Slide into your own fun park for $2.3m

The Big Buzz Fun Park is on the NSW mid-north coast.

Just $2.3 million is all you’ll need to buy your own fun park on the New South Wales coast, complete with water slides, toboggan run, speed karts and laser tag.

A part of the state’s mid north coast for 35 years, the Big Buzz Amusement Park also has mini golf, disc golf, trampolines, two pools, swings, tricycles and pedal carts karts, and two more attractions are already in development.

The lucky buyer will take ownership of the business and more than 11ha of pristine land, as well as a four-bedroom ranch-style home.

Agents says the $2.3 million price tag is the market value for the house and land at Rainbow Flat, with the amusement park business considered a bonus.

In the property’s listing on Realcommercial.com.au, LJ Hooker – Forster’s Graham Russell and Stephen Attkins say there is huge scope to grow the business to include weddings, functions, music and food festivals and craft markets.

“This is a great opportunity to develop the business further with the burgeoning wedding market, with the beautifully manicured gardens and the lily filled lake as a backdrop,” Russell and Attkins say.

“The property has opportunities for functions and receptions to be catered for on-site with a 10pm licence. Consider using the grounds for alternative entertainment options such as music and food festivals, markets, craft expos, the options are endless.”

Big Buzz lies 20km from holiday towns Forster and Tuncurry, with tourists and school groups forming a large part of the clientele.

The amusement park also has a long-term team of staff who are reportedly keen to continue working in the business under the new ownership.

The Big Buzz Fun Park is for sale via negotiation.