Sleepy Crows Nest childcare centre destined for developers

The Crows Nest site currently has a 28-place childcare centre on it.

A childcare centre and adjoining house on a quiet Crows Nest street are set to make way for high-density apartments.

Commercial property agentcy CBRE is seeking expressions of interest from developers for the prime 1100sqm site at 3 and 5 Rodborough Ave.

The agency is targeting developers in a bid to take advantage of the site’s close proximity to the new Crows Nest metro, which will open in 2024. The property currently complrises a 28-place childcare centre and a six-bedroom house, and is located off Falcon St, between West St and Miller St.

CBRE agent Jason Lowry says Crows Nest is becoming an attractive spot for developers.

“The Sydney metro project in Crows Nest is very attractive for developers, because projects like this give them confidence that apartments will sell well,” he says.

“Combining that with access to great schools and amenities, it makes the area very appealing.”

The site has a FlexibleR4 high density residential zoning, which Lowry says gives developers a number of options.

“Developers can build no higher than 12m, which would be about four storeys, and since it is classed as a high-density, the site could be used as a boarding house or for apartment,” he says.

The site could also be used for townhouses or for a shop and apartments above, but any future development would be subject to council approval.

The listing is the latest potential development to come to the suburb, after the State Government released plans to build two 27-storey residential towers with up to 350 homes in the area.

Lowry says Crows Nest is also sought after by buyers.

“Crows Nest and the surrounding area is very sought after by people at the moment, as it has the village feel that people love,” he says.

“Another CBRE project, Urbain Residences in Crows Nest, sold 80% of available apartments in the first day – that’s how popular we’re seeing Crows Nest.”

Locals had previously expressed concerns to the Mosman Daily about losing their village vibe in Crows Nest.

But Lowry says he is seeing owner-occupiers take advantage of Crows Nest’s desirability.

“We are seeing owner-occupiers coming together to look at capitalising on the market by selling, while developers are approaching them because there is not much undeveloped land in and around Crows Nest,” he says.

The property is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign, which closes on August 8, at 4pm.

This article from the Mosman Daily originally appeared as “Developers eye off quiet Crows Nest for apartments”.