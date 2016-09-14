Showbiz brings new cinemas to Ballarat

Victorian regional centre Ballarat will welcome a second cinema complex, with Showbiz Cinemas to open a new six-screen facility just outside of the CBD.

The Showbiz Cinemas complex will form part of the new Delacombe Town Centre, which is due to open in September next year.

The cinema operator has leased 1100sqm of space at the new retail centre, to be anchored by a Woolworths supermarket and Kmart department store.

Showbiz also operates a cinema at Swan Hill in Victoria’s north-west, and group director Chris Jones says the new operation is in line with its plans to grow its regional presence.

“We are on a committed and sustainable regional growth strategy and our new Ballarat complex will service existing residents and also cater for the booming growth corridor to the west and south-west of the city,” Jones says.

Colliers International’s Mike Crittenden and Bernard Canning negotiated the lease at the new centre, which will also include 37 speciality retailers and kiosks, as well as 850 car parks.

“Delacombe Town Centre will be a state-of-the-art sub regional shopping centre, set to dominate the fast-growing western corridor of Ballarat,” Crittenden says.

“The addition of Showbiz Cinemas to the centre will greatly enhance the overall offering, which we expect to be very well received by this expanding catchment.”

Ballarat is currently home to only the eight-screen Regent Cinemas.