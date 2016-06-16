Short-term high a long-term boon for Australian hotels

Hotels have been hot property in the first half of 2015

Australia’s tourism and hotel markets are the beneficiaries of a boost in overseas travellers making pitstops in our capital cities, according to new research.

A CoreLogic report shows short-term arrivals to Australia are at an all-time high, with almost 7.7 million recorded in the 12 months to May – an 8.6% rise on the previous year.

The low Australian dollar is drawing tourists and businesspeople in droves, according to the report, with China figuring significantly.