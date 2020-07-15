Real commercial

Shopping centre vacancies hit 20-year high

Mackenzie Scott | 15 JULY 2020
Mall vacancies hit the highest levels since 2000 through the second quarter of 2020. Picture: David Crosling
Mall vacancies have hit a 20-year high as eased coronavirus restrictions and increased foot traffic fail to alleviate the pain felt by many retailers, latest figures from JLL show.

With coronavirus shutdowns and restrictions putting pressure on retailers, the average number of empty shopfronts in shopping centres around the country rose to 5.1% in June from 3.8% in December 2019. It was the highest vacancy level in more than 20 years.

If normally bustling CBD shopping locations and large format retail are included, the average vacancy rate rises to 6.3%, a jump of 1.5% over the same six-month period.

Despite retail sales rebounding 16.9% through May from the lockdown lows of April (-17.7%) and high levels of government stimulus, JLL’s senior director of retail research in Australia, Andrew Quillfeldt said discretionary retailers were facing an uphill battle.

“We remain cautious about the outlook for discretionary retail as stimulus measures roll off later in the year, which is likely to contribute to an upward trend in vacancy rates,” Mr Quillfeldt said.

“The events throughout the past few months, which have led to many discretionary retailers planning to shrink their store network, will likely polarise the retail property sector even more.

“This is likely to drive divergence even further between the performance of prime and secondary quality shopping centres – a trend which has been occurring for some time already.”

Panic-buying and high levels of spending on food and household goods helped buoy neighbourhood and large format retail centres from a sales and rent collection perspective.

Looking ahead, downsizing department and discount department stores will be one of the biggest challenges for mall owners.

“The handing back of space both at a speciality level along with the downsizing of department stores and discount department stores is one of the biggest challenges for owners now,” Quillfeldt says.

“We’re expecting to see an acceleration of the alternate-use conversion theme as owners look to extract value from retail assets, whether it’s a partial or full conversion.”

Harris Scarfe closed 21 stores after the apartment store chain fell into administration in December last year. Spotlight Group purchased the chain’s remaining stores in March. Target Australia also announced the closure of more than a dozen Target stores and 50 Target Country stores as part of downsizing efforts, with several stores to be converted to Kmarts.

Development activity, including new projects and expansions, hit the lowest levels since 2009 in the June quarter.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.

