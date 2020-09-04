Shopping centre owners to face virus flare-ups

The coronavirus pandemic has torn through the A-REIT sector and the rough ride is not over yet for retail property landlords. Picture: Alex Coppel.

The prospect of more lockdowns across Australia to control the coronavirus pandemic has prompted a warning from credit agency Moody’s Investors Service that virus flare-ups and weak consumer sentiment are delaying retail sector recovery.

The agency said outbreaks like the surge in Victoria and subsequent strict stage 4 lockdown would put the performance of Australian retail real estate investment trusts, like Westfield-owner Scentre Group and Chadstone co-owner Vicinity Centres, under pressure.

“The state of disaster that has been declared in Victoria and the closure of all discretionary retail will further reduce already weak retail earnings and further weaken tenant quality,” Moody’s vice-president Saranga Ranasinghe said.

“The pandemic is also accelerating e-commerce penetration in Australia, and we believe some of this shift will be permanent, creating the need for shopping malls to further evolve operations to meet changing consumer preferences,” Ranasinghe added.

Disputes between landlords and tenants

Developers have flagged longer term plans for mixed use schemes but the retail sector has been transfixed by disputes between major landlords and tenants like Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments, which has refused to pay rents when it shops were closed due to the pandemic and is also seeking new deals linked to sales turnover.