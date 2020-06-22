Shoppers return but not at pre-COVID levels

Stockland is outperforming and footfall for its centres appears to be holding up better when compared to its rivals. Picture: AFP

Shoppers are heading back into malls, but not at the same rate as before the coronavirus struck and smaller convenience-style shops are beating out larger regional centres that were traditionally at the top of the property tree.

Landlords have flung open their doors to trade, but few customers are coming, partly as the recession bites and entertainment options remain limited.

Mall footfall data from Google showed that property company Stockland, which is perhaps best known for mid-level town centres, has outperformed its larger mall rivals including Westfield owner the Scentre Group and Vicinity Centres, that co-owns Melbourne’s landmark Chadstone Shopping Centre.

Shoppers are happy to buy necessities, but appear more reluctant to go back to destinations malls.

Analysis by Macquarie Equities found convenience-based sub-sectors had outperformed larger regional style centres, with the relatively-deserted CBD the worst-performing on footfall measures.

The data reveals a hefty overall fall on pre-COVID levels, with a decline in national footfall of between 2% on measures produced by ShopperTrak and 16 per cent on Google Mobility Trends.