Australian retail readies for coronavirus comeback

Australia’s $325 billion retail sector is hoping to return to work from as early as next week, but only if it’s safe to do so, says Paul Zahra, chief executive of the Australian Retailers Association.

However, the former CEO of David Jones foreshadowed a protracted “struggle” with landlords once retailers opened their doors, and a changed retail landscape.

“We do want a quick reopening, but we want it to be a safe one. The worst thing we’re looking for is a false start. We’re hoping it may be as quick as next week,” Zahra says, although some retailers like Kathmandu are set to reopen this week.

“What you will find is once we get back to some recovery, then there will be a lot of discussions and negotiations particularly around rent to see what gets paid. The big issue that retailers are dealing with now is actually that constant struggle with landlords.”

Speaking on ABC’s Radio National, Zahra says stores will begin to open with best practice guidelines in place, which include maintaining 1.5m distancing, limiting customer numbers, regular cleaning and the use of hand sanitiser.

However, Zahra admits the guidelines will present challenges to smaller stores, which will struggle to implement social distancing measures.