Shop for sale among Long Jetty’s cafe culture

A retail shop next to one of the busiest cafe’s on the Coast will soon go to auction in Long Jetty.

The property at Shop 3, 308 The Entrance Rd is in prime position next door to the Glass Onion Society and across the road from the Green Tangerine.

The shop is currently rented to a vintage store business on casual arrangement returning $200 per week.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

A potential buyer could maintain this tenancy as an investment opportunity, or set up as an owner operator to suit a variety of businesses.

The 55sqm single strata title shop in a well maintained building within a complex of eight properties in total, with seven retail shops and one residential apartment upstairs.

Shop 3, 308 The Entrance Rd is for sale via Brent Speechley from McLachlan Partners Long Jetty.

The property will go to auction on Saturday, March 9, at 3pm and has an auction bidding guide of $200,000.

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Retail shop next door to the Glass Onion Society in Long Jetty up for auction”.