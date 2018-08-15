Shane Delia adds Chapel Street’s Biggie Smalls to sale menu

The Chapel St home to celebrity chef Shane Delia’s second rap-themed Biggie Smalls restaurant is being chewed over by investors ahead of hammer time.

The double-storey building will have investors mouths watering at a potential $3 million combo meal including the popular eatery on the ground level and office space used by Brick Lane Brewing Co upstairs when it goes to auction later this week.

Fitzroys commercial real estate agency director Chris Kombi said the 167sq m package at 36 Chapel St, Windsor, was wrapped up with its location on one of Melbourne’s best known shopping and dining destinations.

“It’s rare to get something opposite a pedestrian crossing and with the train and a tram stop nearby,” Kombi says.

“So it’s received strong interest.”

The juicy offering comes with 220sqm of internal spaces across its two levels, and is currently returning $128,128 a year from its tenants.

It will be the second time a building housing one of Delia’s popular restaurants goes to auction this year, with the chain’s original 86 Smith St, Collingwood, address setting a $3.58 million benchmark for the popular strip to Melbourne’s north in April.

Kombi, who handled that sale as well, said having a famous face as one of the key tenants had helped the property to the highest figure ever paid for a single-fronted shop in the area.

The Biggie Smalls Kbabs restaurants play on the name of murdered US rapper Biggie Smalls, also known as the Notorious B. I. G, and serve up whimsically named meals from Biggie Snack Packs to Piggy Smalls pork belly wraps.

Shane Delia is a celebrated chef who built his reputation as the owner of Maha Restaurant, and through a popular cookbook, and has also appeared in TV shows Shane Delia’s Spice Journey and Postcards.

The Chapel St restaurant joins local icon and live-music venue the Lucky Coq hotel on the market, giving investors a pair of high-profile properties to chew over.

It will be auctioned at 1pm on Thursday, August 16.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Shane Delia’s second Biggie Smalls rap-themed restaurant up for sale”.