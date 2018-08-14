Chapel Street’s Lucky Coq for sale

Well-known Chapel St nightspot The Lucky Coq could be yours, with the popular Windsor bar up for sale.

Renowned for its $4 pizzas, the venue is on the market for the first time in 47 years in a rare opportunity to acquire an inner-city corner pub.

The good news for patrons is the pizzas won’t stop any time soon, with the sale only for the property itself. Colonial Leisure Group holds a long-term lease over the pub and will continue operating there for at least another 12 years.

Owned by the Caneva family since 1971, The Lucky Coq features a large public bar and casual dining space on the ground floor, a commercial kitchen with rear laneway access, a first-floor function room and an atrium style outdoor space.

Connolly says he expects the successful investor to maintain the venue at 179 Chapel St as a pub for the foreseeable future, given the rarity of the offering.

“The Caneva’s have owned The Lucky Coq for 47 years and we believe the successful purchaser may have the same desire to hold this asset long-term, given that corner pubs rarely become available in this area of Melbourne,”

Callow says the lease to Colonial Leisure Group, which operates other high-profile venues around Melbourne and its surrounding areas, makes the pub even more attractive.

“Colonial Hotel Group is recognised for operating many venues both in Melbourne and interstate, including the Portsea Hotel and the Botanical at South Yarra, with the remaining 12-year lease term on the Lucky Coq providing considerable security of income,” he says.

The Lucky Coq is for sale through expressions of interest, which close on September 8.