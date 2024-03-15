Sexyland Campbellfield adult warehouse piques investors’ interest

A showroom and shopfront in Melbourne’s north which has been leased to adult product and toy retailer Sexyland for more than two decades is up for sale.

Described in its online listing as “a head-turning investment in more ways than one”, the building at 2/1968 Sydney Rd, Campbellfield, will be auctioned on March 20 with agents quoting a price in excess of $1.2m.

The 434sq m site features side roller door access; dual street access from a service road and Ainslie Rd; and shares common parking with nearby businesses.

“However, the biggest pull was the high-exposure location, sitting proudly in front of busy Sydney Rd/Hume Highway and capturing the attention of commuters and locals,” the advertising copy reads.

The address is 3.2km from the Hume Freeway and 4.5km from the Metropolitan Ring Rd.

Sexyland’s next three-year lease of the site is set to start on April 1, 2024, with options to extend every three years until 2033.

They pay $74,000 in rent per year plus GST and outgoings.

CVA Property Consultants Melbourne’s Luca Angelico, Emanuele Alloj and Craig McKellar have the listing.

Mr Angelico said the property was “a really good income-producing asset”.

He said the potential buyers mostly consisted of investors.

“It has got a strong lease and tenant attached to it who has been operating there for over 22 years, so it is definitely an investors’ play,” Mr Angelico said.

He added that while many Victorian investors traditionally viewed residential homes as delivering a slightly better return compared to other types of properties, many people were now turning to non-residential options for capital growth prospects.

“Commercial and industrial assets are producing really good capital growth and rental returns at the moment,” Mr Angelico added.

Mr Alloj said the Campbellfield site was a top offering for someone who simply wanted a good tenant.

“You can call it a sexy investment,” Mr Alloj said.

Former car parts and spa salesman Angelo Abela opened the first Sexyland in Thomastown, on Valentine’s Day in 2000.

Since then, the company has grown to include 16 adult warehouses in Victoria, the Northern Territory, and South Australia, plus a strong online presence.

