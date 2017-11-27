Service station planned for Amaze’N Games site in Wallington

An artists impression of the proposed service centre in Wallington.

A new $10 million service centre development is proposed for the Amaze’N Games site in Wallington.

Developer Riverlee submitted the project for town planning approval recently after owning the site for 15 years.

Riverlee development dir­ector David Lee says the service centre will include fuel, auxiliary retail and restaurants.

“There has been a shortage of service centres in that area for a very long time. We have been speaking to the council about this project tentatively for the last five to six months,” Lee says.

“It just makes sense, there is a big gap between service stations and this is the most logical corner.”

Lee says he did not have any real plans for the site after buying it in 2002. The sale price was $335,000, according to CoreLogic.

If approval is granted for the service centre, Amaze’N Games will close.

Lee says the business has struggled over the past five to 10 years because Bellarine Adventure Golf is directly opposite.

“It is more of a commercial corner,” he says.

This will also be the first Australian service centre to receive the highest possible level of certification under the Urban Development Institute of Australia’s national EnviroDevelopment program.

Located at 1552-1570 Bellarine Highway, the proposed service station has been awarded for its outstanding performance across all six of the program’s sustainability elements — ecosystem, water, energy, materials, waste and community.

The development’s state-of-the-art energy-efficient lighting automatically adjusts to minimise residual glare and complement the natural daylight and there are plans to replant 90% of the local species of vegetation.