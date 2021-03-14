Seaview House: Lifestyle business opportunity in Queenscliff

A new listing at 86 Hesse Street, Queenscliff, is offering holiday-makers seeking a permanent sea change an enticing opportunity.

Seaview House has served as a guesthouse and coffee shop in the past, and had bars and restaurants run out of its large commercial kitchen.

The accommodation includes 15 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom.

Fletchers agent James Gladman said the property, built in 1875 and lovingly updated to preserve its heritage character, had space to live and run a business, making it a great lifestyle opportunity.

“It has been a guesthouse, it’s probably more trading as group accommodation at the moment. People basically book out the whole residence, they book it for golf trips, hens nights, birthdays and weddings,” Mr Gladman said.

“It’s pretty rare and that’s why it’s so popular.”

Situated in the seaside town’s main street, the property is situated close to restaurants, bars, a book shop, art galleries and other retailers.

Seaview House has its own gallery tucked to the side of the building and Mr Gladman said the world was the new buyer’s oyster in terms of what business they chose to run out of it next.

“There’s heaps of opportunity there for whatever the buyer wants to do,” he said.

“You’d be enjoying the Queenscliff lifestyle and making money off it.”

Behind the heritage facade lies an expansive floorplan with a sitting room, office, corner shop and a large dining room.

There’s also a fully equipped industrial kitchen with a cool room and storage, a bar, cellar and private outdoor entertaining zone.

A central lounge room flows out to a balcony with an eye-catching elaborate wrought iron balustrade that offers a bird’s eye view of the street below.

Upstairs each of the freshly painted bedrooms can accommodate up to 35 guests and include televisions, fans, and period furniture, all of which can be negotiated as inclusions as part of the sale.

Stained glass windows, retro ‘70s wallpaper and rustic cosy fireplaces add to the property’s classic appeal.

