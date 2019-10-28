Scouts Victoria to sell off Lilydale campground

Three Lilydale lots are being sold by Scouts Victoria.

Urban sprawl reaching Melbourne’s outer suburbs has prompted Scouts Victoria to sell the ‘Wishart Lodge’ campground in Lilydale it’s owned for almost a century.

The acreage, once a prime camping spot for scouts, experienced a decline in usage as the region became more urbanised.

Scouts Victoria executive manager Jon McGregor says urban sprawl means it has “become a part of suburbia”, giving a new opportunity for scouts in outer suburbs.

With this sale we will build scout halls in new communities so young people who live in growth corridors have the same opportunity to experience scouts just as much as the people who live in urban areas,” he says.

“Our numbers have been growing for 13 consecutive years, we have 18,000 youth members in Victoria and want to be able to provide the same experience for everyone.”

Towering gum trees surround a natural gully across acres of open space at 17-19 William Rd, which is being sold in three separate lots.

The prices range from $650,000 to $775,000.

As part of a push for further purchases, Scouts Victoria is also selling a Surrey Hills hall at 7 Robinson Rd.

With approximately four acres of land (1.6ha), the site is walking distance to Lilydale Lake and a 10-minute drive from central Lilydale.

“It’s a lovely peaceful setting close enough to all the modern amenities, but you’re still secluded enough for you to have your own private paradise,” McGregor says.

Professionals Methven Group Director Greg Earney says acreages are hard to come by and there is “not a heap of those on the market”.

“They’re three one acre (0.4ha) lots, basically (on their) own title(s), pretty private, treed settings, genuine blocks of land in a pretty nice tucked away setting not too far from Lilydale Lake,” he says.

This article from Leader Newspapers originally appeared as “Scouts Victoria selling Lilydale campground ’Wishart Lodge’”.